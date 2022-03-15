Archibald Prize returns to Cowra

news, local-news,

Cowra art lovers will experience Australia's favourite portrait prize competition, the Archibald Prize, again in 2022. Anticipated by artists and audiences alike, the annual Archibald Prize is Australia's favourite portrait prize. Some of the award winning entries from this year's competition were shipped to Cowra last week and unpacked under the watchful eye of a representative of the Art Gallery of NSW on Monday. The Gallery is currently closed for set up of the exhibition and will re-open on Saturday, March 19 with entry to the exhibition free to the public. First awarded in 1921, the Archibald Prize is one of Australia's oldest and most prestigious art awards featuring portraits by some of the most prominent artists in the country. The Archibald Prize exhibition is a who's who of Australian culture - from politicians to celebrities, sporting heroes to artists. The Cowra Regional Gallery is the only stop for the Archibald Prize 2021 in the Central West as part of its regional tour in NSW. An artist talk with 2021 prize winner Peter Wegner will be held at the gallery from 1pm on Saturday. The talk will be an informal discussion and Q&A session. Born in New Zealand, Wegner is a Melbourne-based figurative painter, sculptor, and draughtsman . His recent work has focused on portraiture and figurative subjects, the study, and examination of the human. He is recording time and the passing of a moment, and to quote John Berger, painting and drawing "forces us to stop and enter its time. "

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/KmaUEninnpnf2uAdKbuj4Q/643f9bff-22f3-413c-8dc5-874373da2607.jpg/r484_834_2912_2206_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg