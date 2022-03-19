Man on the 'cusp' of returning to jail

news, local-news,

A 27-year-old Cowra man has been given 12-month community corrections orders at Cowra Local Court. Arthur Williams, of Back Street, was before the court charged with contravening an AVO and intimidation intending fear or physical harm. He plead guilty. According to police documents, Williams was given the final orders to a two-year AVO on October 20, 2021 with a condition not to contact his victim unless that contact was through a lawyer. Around 1.14pm on November 27, 2021, Williams called his victim. The victim, seeing the call as no caller ID, answered it on speaker phone. The second the victim answered the call, a male voice told them, "someone should smack you upside of the head, I want to jump on your head". The victim hung up without responding but could identify the caller as Williams from the voice. Williams then attempted to call the victim several times, with the last call coming at 1.56pm. Around 2.15pm, the victim attended the Cowra Police Station to report the breach of the AVO and provide a statement. Around 11.15am on November 30, 2021, Williams attended the Cowra Police Station and was questioned about the calls. He denied making them and told the police the only contact he had had with the victim was through a solicitor. On December 5, police investigations revealed the mobile number that had contacted the victim and that it had called them eight times on the day. Further investigations on December 18, revealed the subscriber details for the number that had contacted the victim belonged to Williams. Williams' ALS solicitor told the court while Williams' record didn't assist him, his childhood circumstances could reduce his culpability. "He has good prospects of rehabilitation because of his age and he has recently started work," Williams' solicitor said. "He tells me growing up he didn't have any parents, they passed away at a young age and he was raised by various aunties at the mission. "He explains to me he saw a lot of domestic violence growing up from a very young age, saw his aunties as quite bad victims of domestic violence and I'd say this could assist in reducing his moral culpability." Williams' solicitor told the court his offending had arisen from a lack of engagement from the victim to his solicitor. "He tells me there has been issues around custody, he was engaged with a lawyer from legal aid with regards to getting visitation and potentially custody," they said. "But his ex was refusing to do mediation around that time and he was frustrated and angry. "He knows it was wrong and that there is to be absolutely no contact as per the AVO, he just wants to move on." In reply, the police prosecutor rejected those submissions, saying there was nothing indicating an enquiry about custody. "There's difficulties in relationships that breakdown, but this is terrible behaviour," they said. "Someone who has an AVO out against someone should feel protected, they can't feel that way when they are being threatened on the phone. "It's a pretty decent threat too, it's not the worst offending by far, but there is a history of domestic violence." In sentencing, Magistrate Jillian Kiely agreed the offending wasn't the worst she had seen, but Williams was close to being sent to jail if it happened again. "The threat was a nasty threat but certainly not the worst threat I've ever heard and he didn't appear to intend to carry it out," she said. "It's certainly a concern though in the context of his dreadful record of domestic violence and he has served periods of imprisonment for domestic violence offences in the past. "I feel the threshold (for imprisonment) has not quite been crossed but certainly don't consider that to be an invitation to continue with the behaviour that you've been undertaking, because you're on the cusp of going back into custody."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/HGEQmb32Jrb7fFYffAPJvy/0c5bc75c-8f52-4a14-a63c-1a199541953b.jpg/r3_0_1198_675_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Man on the 'cusp' of returning to jail