news, local-news,

A 24-year-old Victorian man has been fined $440 and disqualified from driving for three months at Cowra Local Court. James Anthony Volpe, of Martin Close, South Morang, Victoria failed to appear before the court charged with driving whilst his licence was cancelled and the matter was dealt with in his absence. According to police documents around 3.30pm on January 17, police were patrolling Cowra when they observed a Toyota Corolla with a Victorian registration being driven on Lynch Street. Police estimated its speed at 60 to 70km/h in a 50km/h zone. Police then checked the vehicle's speed with their radar, recording it travelling at 68km/h. Police stopped the vehicle and spoke to the driver, Volpe, who had been travelling with one passenger. When asked for his licence Volpe told police, "I don't have it on me... I have no identification on me". He then provided his details to police who then questioned if Volpe had an active licence. He then told police, "It could be suspended or disqualified". Police checks revealed Volpe's Victorian licence had been cancelled on November 7, 2021 for six months due to a PCA infringement. In sentencing, Magistrate Jillian Kiely said this had been Volpe's first offence in NSW. "He's provided an explanation, which is, 'he knew he shouldn't be driving but they were going on a long trip and his partner was fatigued'," she said. "He has a record which has a number of matters for drink driving and not displaying P-plates."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/storypad-uKjMY4e5Mbar2wCa46ayu4/25195803-fdd4-41eb-99b6-48d9f070c29d.jpg/r3_0_1198_675_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Unlicenced interstate driver given $440 fine