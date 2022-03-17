Victim slapped while keeping community safe

news, local-news,

A 28-year-old Cowra man has been given a nine-month conditional release order with conviction at Cowra Local Court. Jake Raymond Randell, of Logan Street, was before the court via AVL charged with common assault and plead guilty. According to police documents, around 8.30am on October 20, 2021, Randell's victim began their shift at a local services office. Around 2.40pm, Randell entered the building and the victim asked to see if he had checked into the location due to COVID restrictions. Randell told the victim he had checked in but didn't have to show them proof. The victim attempted to explain their protocol when Randell pushed past them and went to the counter and spoke with a witness. While there, Randell became agitated and aggressive with the witness while demanding some personal information. The witness told him to sit and Randell refused. After receiving the details he demanded, Randell was escorted out of the building, yelling abuse at the victim. A few seconds later, Randell returned to the facility. The victim told him, "you need to have your mask on". Randell replied, "f*** you making me wear a mask", and then slapped the victim to the left side of their face. Police were contacted who took a statement from the victim. Police then spoke to Randell on October 21, who admitted to slapping the victim but claimed they had harassed him and been unprofessional. Randell's ALS solicitor told the court their client had been a person of good character before the incident with no other criminal matters on his record. They said a change in medication had been responsible for Randell's behaviour. "This is a serious offence against someone who is just doing their job, but I would submit it's not one of the most serious examples of these types of offences," Randell's solicitor said. "Around the time of offending, he had recently changed his medication and the effects were not having a good impact on him and caused him to act out. "He's told me he lost control and it won't happen again." In sentencing, Magistrate Jillian Kiely accepted Randell hadn't meant to act in this way but a message needed to be sent on deterrence. "It was an unprovoked attack on [someone] who was just trying to, as per the COVID regulations, ensure that everybody complied with the restrictions," she said. "I'm sure now having succumbed to COVID yourself, it's a very unpleasant illness and can have deadly consequences. "I'm sure you realise the importance of limiting the exposure of people and to make sure the regulations were followed. "I accept you had changed medication and didn't plan to behave in this way, but certainly the [victim] didn't deserve the treatment that they got. "There needs to be an emphasis of general deterrence to prevent attacks on people just trying to do their job."

Victim slapped while keeping community safe