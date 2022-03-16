news, local-news,

A 25-year-old Cowra man has been fined $288 at Cowra Local Court. Jess Kaylan Butler, of Darling Avenue, failed to appear before the court charged with travelling greater than 10km/h over the speed limit. The matter was dealt with in his absence. According to police documents, around 10.06am on October 4, 2021 Butler was detected travelling 121km/h on the Lachlan Valley Way in a 100km/h zone. In sentencing, Magistrate Jillian Kiely said Butler had been given a chance to explain the reason for his speeding on an earlier occasion. "He pleaded guilty with a written notice of pleading and provided an explanation that he was rushing in to town because his girlfriend was in labour," she said. "I adjourned the matter so he could provide evidence of that, he could have posted it or emailed but he hasn't provided anything. "He's not here so I'll deal with the matter in his absence. "He has a number of matters on his record including speeding matters."

Man claims he was speeding to meet girlfriend in labor