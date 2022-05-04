Meals on Wheels calls for more volunteers

news, local-news,

Cowra and Grenfell Meals on Wheels is calling on the community to lend them a hand. Meals on Wheels coordinator Denise Makin, said they had lost a number of volunteers during the past two years and volunteering was the perfect return to the community. "Over the past 12 months we have delivered over 57,000 meals," she said. "We are looking for some community members to assist with our meal delivery service. "There are quite a few blank spaces (on the roster), so if you or anyone you know would love to volunteer for Meals on Wheels, please contact our office." Ms Makin said there were only a few requirements volunteers need to meet in order to take part in the service. "All volunteers need to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and they need to undergo a police check, that we cover the cost of," she said. "Volunteers are required to wear a mask during deliveries, but they can be lowered to communicate with our hearing impaired clients. "Social distancing needs to be followed when delivering meals and hands need to be sanitised before and after each delivery." Ms Makin said the service could fit volunteers in no matter what their schedule was. "We have a number of spots vacant throughout the week days and on the weekends," she said. "Volunteering is usually Monday to Friday 11.20am to 12.20pm and 11.30 to 12.30 on weekends. "At a minimum it involves an hour of your time every three weeks, though you can do more if you want." She said new and existing volunteers were helping to build stronger communities. "It is fun, keeps you fit and is a great way to meet new people," she said. "It offers you an opportunity to develop friendships, keeps you involved with your community and makes a difference in peoples lives. "We invite families to be involved as well, it's a great way to introduce your children to volunteering in their community. "So please consider joining a caring, passionate team helping out other community members."

