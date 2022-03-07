Leeton farmer to stand for Riverina seat with focus on anti-corruption

news, local-news,

Third generation Leeton farmer Darren Ciavarella says he is running as an Independent candidate in the Federal seat of Riverina with a platform focus on anti corruption. Announcing his decision to stand to Cowra voters last week Mr Ciavarella said he has a deep connection to the land, environment, rural communities and the people. "I say it is a community by community approach that is the way forward for any meaningful national advances in the area of environment and water management," Mr Ciavarella said. "Local circumstances, needs and concerns are paramount to any collective progress. Coming out of the cloud of COVID it could be an exciting time and opportunity for a renaissance if funding and modelling is directed at local communities and businesses and not big corporations. "We can rebuild with a new vision based on local communities," he said. Mr Ciavarello said he is standing on a platform of anti corruption after a personal experience. "I felt compelled to be a local anti corruption voice. Nothing can progress on any issue for local communities until the elephant in the room, corruption, is addressed. "Any climate change funding or schemes could be plundered as other pots of public money funding historically have shown to be if we fail to address rampant corruption and racketeering. "We only have to look at the plight of our elderly to understand. We will simply continue to go around in the same circles, from crisis to crisis. We are being managed into decline by corruption. Where has the humanity and decency gone from Australian politics." Mr Ciavarella says is campaign can be followed on the Facebook page Darren Ciavarella Independent Candidate for the Riverina 2022.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/KmaUEninnpnf2uAdKbuj4Q/4a5c27eb-32eb-4a2f-96fa-2a6a8b6e3a72.jpg/r441_425_1410_972_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg