Weather holds out for Cowra croquet players
Wednesday, March 2
Elaine Hall and Gwen Bush played a singles game, 15-12.
Helen and Pam played Jan and Heather in a quick game after our meeting.
The score was 12 to Helen and Pam and 20 for Jan and Heather.
Ana Kusetic and Chris Palazzi challenged Jenny Walker.
A slow start was followed by some keen play including good strategies to score hoops.
The final score was 11 to 9 to Ana and Chris.
Saturday, March 5
Gwen and Heather played a singles game.
It was very tame until the end when we started attacking.
The only other thing about the game was we made a number of double hoops.
The game finished up Gwen on 18 to Heather's 26.
Elaine and Don played Ana and Pam.
It was a very good game even though it was hot and sticky.
Don and Elaine pegged out and Ana and Pam were on 16.
Monday, March 7
A big welcome to Lesley who has played a few games.
On Monday there were five players who had a go at golf croquet.
There was Jenny and Elaine who played against Ana and Barbara (who is a new player with Heather coaching).
We had a good game on the day with Jenny and Elaine winning by one point.
