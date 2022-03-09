  1. Home
Weather holds out for Cowra croquet players

Ana Kusetic
Ana Kusetic

Wednesday, March 2

Elaine Hall and Gwen Bush played a singles game, 15-12.

Helen and Pam played Jan and Heather in a quick game after our meeting.

The score was 12 to Helen and Pam and 20 for Jan and Heather.

Ana Kusetic and Chris Palazzi challenged Jenny Walker.

A slow start was followed by some keen play including good strategies to score hoops.

The final score was 11 to 9 to Ana and Chris.

Saturday, March 5

Gwen and Heather played a singles game.

It was very tame until the end when we started attacking.

The only other thing about the game was we made a number of double hoops.

The game finished up Gwen on 18 to Heather's 26.

Elaine and Don played Ana and Pam.

It was a very good game even though it was hot and sticky.

Don and Elaine pegged out and Ana and Pam were on 16.

Monday, March 7

A big welcome to Lesley who has played a few games.

On Monday there were five players who had a go at golf croquet.

There was Jenny and Elaine who played against Ana and Barbara (who is a new player with Heather coaching).

We had a good game on the day with Jenny and Elaine winning by one point.

