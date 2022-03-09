sport, local-sport,

Wednesday, March 2 Elaine Hall and Gwen Bush played a singles game, 15-12. Helen and Pam played Jan and Heather in a quick game after our meeting. The score was 12 to Helen and Pam and 20 for Jan and Heather. Ana Kusetic and Chris Palazzi challenged Jenny Walker. A slow start was followed by some keen play including good strategies to score hoops. The final score was 11 to 9 to Ana and Chris. Saturday, March 5 Gwen and Heather played a singles game. It was very tame until the end when we started attacking. The only other thing about the game was we made a number of double hoops. The game finished up Gwen on 18 to Heather's 26. Elaine and Don played Ana and Pam. It was a very good game even though it was hot and sticky. Don and Elaine pegged out and Ana and Pam were on 16. Monday, March 7 A big welcome to Lesley who has played a few games. On Monday there were five players who had a go at golf croquet. There was Jenny and Elaine who played against Ana and Barbara (who is a new player with Heather coaching). We had a good game on the day with Jenny and Elaine winning by one point.

Weather holds out for Cowra croquet players