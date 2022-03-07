Billimari Bores project begins with pipe delivery

news, local-news,

Work has started on Cowra Council's Billimari Bores project with pipe being delivered to the site. In total, council will be receiving 26km of 365mm pipe, delivered by more than 100 truckloads. According to council, after ongoing rain delays, there is plenty of activity occurring down Jumbuck Lane in Billimari, with construction of the pump station commencing. "Contractors have been onsite constructing the 200kL concrete reservoir (tank)," a council spokesperson said. "The next step will be the construction of the pump station building. "The lead contractor for this component is local business, Thompsons Irrifab." The works are part of the 'Cowra Drought Water Security' long term infrastructure project funded by the state government. The project will create a 26km long pipeline to pump water in times of drought from the Billimari bore fields to the Lachlan River Pump Station at Cowra, which will then be pumped into the town's Water Treatment Plant via existing pipelines. "The new pipeline will enable Cowra to have an alternative water source should storage levels in Wyangala Dam and the Lachlan River become low in times of drought," the spokesperson said. READ MORE: St Raphael's Catholic School welcomes a new principal Cowra's Marta Sarova selected for Young Rural Women of the Year finals Bach in the garden Send a letter to the editor by filling out the online form below. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/bwXFZWxdusWHsaYjdHyRzz/36725fc7-b7a2-4dd2-a770-74ae5c85d80b.JPG/r0_135_1280_858_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg