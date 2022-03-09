Bowling Club makes short work of Morongla's total

sport, local-sport,

Cowra Bowling Club enjoyed a six wicket victory over Morongla on Saturday at Twigg Oval. Morongla won the toss and elected to bat with openers Tom Doolan (11) and Lachlan Philpott (8) getting the ball rolling before being caught off the bowling of Blair Holgate. B. Wilson was also sent packing by Holgate on a duck, while Bailey Beale added 18 before being caught off the bowling of Paul Basham. J. Conway fell LBW for a duck from the bowling of Basham, before Chris Howarth added 19 before being bowled by Drew Willis. Matthew Mallon was caught off Holgate's bowling for a duck and Justin Bryant grabbed himself 13 runs. Quick singles from Flynn Bennett, L. Beale and Craig McCouat helped to bring Morongla to a total of 83. In reply, Bowling Club would lose four wickets on their way to victory. Charlie Johns was the first to fall with 11 runs to his name, followed by Holgate on six. Basham earned himself 26 runs before being caught off the bowling of Howarth. Dave Doran bagged 34 runs and finished the innings not out while Dave Hampton found himself bowled for four. D. Lee then helped to bring Cowra to a total of 87 snagging two runs for himself. The B Grade finals will get underway this Saturday with Bowling Club (2nd) playing Valleys (3rd) at Twigg Oval. The winner will go on to play Grenfell next week in the grand final.

