The Cowra Show Society continues to keep its eyes firmly set on the future following the announcement that Cowra local, Emma Carney, will be taking on cooking duties at the Heritage Pavilion. Secretary for Cowra Show Society, Graham Eddy, said that he was looking forward to having Emma on board. "It will be great to have Emma on the team as a hospitality trainee," he said. "Emma's family has lived in Cowra a long time and she has already completed her Certificate 3 in Catering, which is a fantastic base to start. "Throughout her training at the showground, she will also be completing a Diploma in Business, and is really helping us push towards the future." The new addition to the functions and catering team are just one of a number of improvements and upgrades that have been undertaken by the Cowra Show Society. Over the past four years close to $800,000 has been be spent at the showground including a new roof on the pavilion, a fresh kitchen, and upgrades to toilets and amenities. Graham said he was hoping for some more grants to come through soon to further assist projects on site. "We are looking at more improvements such as refreshing the flooring, room upgrades, and putting in solar panels and batteries to help lower costs," he said. "Whenever we take on any work at the showground, we always try to source local tradies and supplies, because we really believe in helping out the local community which we are such a strong part of. "They more money we can help inject back into Cowra, the better it is for the community as a whole." The 'buy local' focus, is something the Show Society pushes strongly. The new menus for functions held on site highlight fresh, local produce from delicious vegetables and fruit, through to mouthwatering meat options including Watervale Beef, Cowra Lamb, and the recently released Chiverton Pork. Graham said the Show Society was really looking forward to seeing people back in the venue and enjoying themselves once more. "Throughout COVID we noticed that it was hard to get caterers and some suppliers, so this is a chance for us to provide a fully catered venue for the community," he said. "We can really work with clients and their requirements to find the best option to suit their needs." The Heritage Pavilion is available to hire for almost any purpose, including weddings, conferences, trade events, meetings, debutant or graduation balls, award nights, and Christmas parties. They can host anywhere from 20 to 600 people and have a wide range of menu options available.

The future looks bright for the Cowra Show Society

