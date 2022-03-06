Northeast Party House brings the noise to Cowra Show

news, local-news,

This year's Cowra Show is set down to be one of the biggest parties the town has ever seen with Melbourne band Northeast Party House set to bring the noise on Saturday, October 15. The raucous six-piece party band has brought thrilling live shows to stages locally and internationally for more than 10 years. With a new album in tow, including songs produced by The Presets' Kim Moyes, they arrive with a set of contagious melodies and sugary hooks, adding to their existing collection of bangers. Songs about love and heartbreak intersect with tunes of excess and frivolity. This is party vibe central - think diving crescendos and bassy build-ups topped with dynamic electronic beats to really raise the roof. Tickets will be $50 plus Showground gate admission and will go on sale in late March.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/bwXFZWxdusWHsaYjdHyRzz/c4496229-e247-4a9e-a002-4f460633dcf3.jpg/r35_46_1106_651_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg