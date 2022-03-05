Bach in the garden

news, local-news,

The Sydney Bach Society will perform at Cowra's Japanese Garden as part of their Bach in the Gardens tour. The tour takes the premise of the Calyx matinée concerts: short, free, family friendly events, and makes the series mobile. "Whilst the Calyx series invites Sydneysiders to rediscover live performance in their verdant "backyard", the Bach in the Gardens tour celebrates the sublime union of classical music and the raw beauty of Australia's dramatic rural landscapes," Co-Director Dr Aristea Mellos said. "We want to reimagine the ways in which our vital green spaces in regional towns throughout NSW can act as gathering places to share the joy of live performance," Dr Mellos said. The autumn tour starts in the Blue Mountains on April 8 at the heritage listed Blue Mountains Botanic Garden in Mt Tomah before visiting Cowra's Japanese Garden on April 10. The Sydney Bach Society will perform in the open air tea house, presenting a program of Baroque treasures and paying homage to the ongoing cultural relationship linking the people of Cowra Shire to the people of Japan. ALSO MAKING NEWS:

