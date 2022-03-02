Probus gets underway for 2022

news, local-news,

Our last meeting for 2021 was our Christmas breakup which was a tad different to our usual end of year breakup, you guessed it, COVID. Tables were nicely decorated in the usual festive way which lifted our spirits and of course the good company. The services club kindly supplied delicious Christmas cake, which was very nice with our tea and coffee, Christmas quiz and lucky door prize. A display of old and interesting jewellery was a reminder of our mothers, grandmothers and every great-grandmothers. We also received Christmas wishes from a former member, Ruth Daintith, who moved during the year. We finished off our meeting with jokes, laughter and good cheer. February 11, was our first meeting for 2022. Our President, Fay Baxter, opened the meeting wishing us all a happy, healthy and exciting new Probus year. Our guest speaker was Glenn Daley, Tourism Manager of the Visitors Centre and was introduced by Margie Ryan. Glenn originally from a Woodstock farming family returned to Cowra six years ago to take his new position. Glenn as we know is encouraging Chris Hemsworth to come to Cowra. Most of us have seen the promotions and cut-out in some shops, also aired on different TV shows here as well as overseas in the US, UK and Spain. Hopefully he will keep his promise and visit Cowra in the springtime 2022. Cowra is a very interesting and busy town to visit, but Glenn wants more visitors to stay. So many plans were made last year but due to COVID plans had to be postponed. Listening to Glenn we do have a town of interest, places to visit and many plans underway for our town. Plans for the POW camp were eye-opening with the development of modern technology. We also learnt that the hologram began 25 years ago. The Festival of International Understanding, Cowra "Fields of Gold" (canola), Canowindra Balloon Festival are the most popular with visitors. We were treated to a great DVD on canola production. Sharon Koen gave a vote of thanks presenting Glenn with a gift. Our next meeting will be at the Services Club, Friday, March 11, morning tea at 10am, meeting at 10.30am leading into our AGM. As it is our AGM this month positions become vacant, please members think about joining the committee. Our club is for fun, friendship and fellowship. Fees are now due, $25 in an envelope with name please. We have been asked to wear green for St Patrick's Day and at this meeting there will be a prize presented. READ MORE: Cowra's Marta Sarova selected for Young Rural Women of the Year finals Billimari Bores project begins with pipe delivery Cowra Probus hits the target with guest speaker

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/megtYJHSMGiWxsZWVps28b/5a19371f-9f4c-4052-b8ec-136169715f44_rotated_90.jpg/r46_1643_2427_2988_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg