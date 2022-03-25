news, local-news,

Matthew Hunt told police he drank two bottles of vodka in the lead up to committing three counts of common assault, Cowral Local Court has heard. Hunt's drinking was revealed in police documents when he appeared at Cowra Local Court on March 2 where he was placed on 18 month community correction orders, with supervision, after pleading guilty to the three charges. "You're very close to crossing the threshold," magistrate Jillian Kiely told Hunt. The court was told Hunt had taken steps to address his drinking by attending Alcoholics Anonymous and counselling, steps which Ms Kiely said assisted her during sentencing. "If it weren't for these steps I would be sentencing you to a custodial sentence today," Ms Kiely told Hunt. "Two bottles of vodka, I'd be dead If I had that much alcohol," she said before adding Hunt had avoided a jail sentence "by a hair's breadth". According to police documents Hunt, 44, of Wollowra Street committed the assaults on Monday, December 20 after altercations with two victims. During the assaults he grabbed one of the victims around the throat and pushed the other in the chest, the court heard. When police attended Hunt was being restrained in a headlock. Police were told of the two assaults and were shown bruises from an earlier incident that lead to a third common assault charge.

Man escapes jail by a 'hair's breadth'