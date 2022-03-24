news, local-news,

Local Court magistrate Jillian Kiely has praised a Cowra woman who dialled in to the court from a rehabilitation centre for sentencing on charges of contravening an AVO and stalk/intimidate. Ms Kiely told Storm Holmes, 22, she looked better than she recalled from previous appearances before placing her on a nine month Community Correction Order for stalk/intimidate and taking no action on the AVO breach. Entering a plea of guilty on behalf of his client, solicitor Clive Hill said she was addicted to drugs and under the influence when she committed the offences. According to police documents Holmes, of Fitzroy Avenue, was in West Cowra within 50 metres of a person she was not supposed to be within 50 metres of when the offences occurred. Police said the victim left an eatery and was subjected to verbal abuse from Holmes who then ran towards a car the victim was a passenger in, yelling "I'm gunna stomp on your head". "I accept you've put in a lot of work and hopefully you'll have a clean start," Ms Kiely said to Holmes.

Court praises offender for taking action to rehabilitate