After being unwilling to tell police who performed a two minute long burnout in his car a Cowra man was fined $899 at Cowra Local Court. Nicholas Wayne Murray, 39, of Harvest Circuit carried out his own defence entering a plea of guilty to a charge of failing to provide a driver's details. Police, according to documents tendered to the court, received information from the public on October 31 last year that a vehicle had performed a "burnout" in Harvest Circuit that lasted two minutes. "A large amount of thick smoke and noise was created due to the burnout," witnessed by a large number of people who were filming the incident, police said. When police located the vehicle in a Harvest Circuit driveway smoke was still coming from it and its rear tyres were hot. Police attempts to get someone from the house to answer the door were unsuccessful even though they could hear people inside. Documents revealed police returned on November 3 speaking with Murray who admitted owning the vehicle. He told police he had an idea who the driver was but he was unwilling to "dob" the driver in without talking to the person beforehand. Police say they arranged to return on November 7 to give Murray an opportunity to speak with the driver. When they returned he said he was unable to tell who the driver was as there were approximately 30 people at the location during the offence. He then showed police a video of the incident which police said allowed them to form the opinion that Murray was not the driver.

Owner refused to reveal "burnout" driver