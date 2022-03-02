Rochelle Longhurst named recipient of rural scholarship

news, local-news,

Cowra local Rochelle Longhurst has been named as one of 24 recipients of the 2022 NSW Future Women Rural Scholarship Program. The one-year scholarship program will begin with the finalists attending the Future Women Leadership Summit in Sydney on March 7 and 8, as part of the 2022 NSW Women's Week celebrations. Member for Cootamundra Steph Cooke said regional women like Rochelle are the lifeblood of so many bush communities. "The services and support Rochelle has provided over the years in community health to our small towns and villages is invaluable and greatly appreciated among residents," Ms Cooke said. "Rochelle is a very deserving recipient, I send my best wishes and a huge congratulations to her on being awarded this scholarship." "Rochelle has already gone above and beyond for our community and continues to do so through her recent appointment as Nursing Unit Manager for Tresillian Cowra, and this program will boost her leadership potential even further as she inspires the next generation of local leaders." Minister for Women Bronnie Taylor said the program is designed to connect driven and passionate women from all ages and backgrounds, and help them in developing leadership skills as they progress to the next stage of their career. "The cohort, made up of small business owners, psychologists, farmers, business leaders, pilots and field workers will have a unique opportunity to connect and learn from each other in a setting that actively supports and encourages women to achieve their goals both personally and professionally," Mrs Taylor said. Not only do the winners get access to the coveted Future Women Platinum+ Program, valued at $5,500 each, but all 218 women who entered will also receive a complimentary one-year Gold membership, which gives them access to Future Proof, a year-long career development webinar series, and a 50 per cent discount to attend the Future Women Leadership Summit on March 7 and 8.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/KmaUEninnpnf2uAdKbuj4Q/4e766a93-f28a-4b1d-989b-a166d9f34e04.jpeg/r0_270_3032_1983_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Rochelle Longhurst named recipient of rural scholarship