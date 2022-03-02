Cowra's Got Talent kicks off Festival events for 2022

news, local-news,

From a teenage rock band to harmonica to hitting the high notes, heat one of the Cowra's Got Talent last Sunday night certainly lived up to the competition's name. Hosted by Cowra Services Club, heat one of the competition officially kicked off events for this year's Cowra Festival of International Understanding. The winner of the heat, Shann Keanaaina, will now go on to perform at the semi-finals on April 1 at the Festival's opening dinner. Festival Coordinator, Meredith Burton, said rather than focusing on an individual country, this year will see the celebration of the Festival, along with the cultural history and diversity of the Cowra region. "To emphasise and celebrate the essential role that Indigenous language plays in Cowra's cultural identity, the Festival Committee invited the Cowra Local Aboriginal Land Council (LALC) to contribute a phrase from the traditional owners of this country," she said. "We're delighted to include Yindyangidyal Nguramang - from the Wiradjuri language meaning 'to honour/respect country' - as a Festival tagline this year, which captures the essence of this year's Festival perfectly. "We're also working closely with the Cowra LALC to incorporate Indigenous language workshops and cultural activities in this year's program." This year's Festival will also retain its headline events, including the opening dinner, parade, carnival, Duck Race, Youth Ambassador Program and sporting events. There will be two more heats in the Cowra's Got Talent competition, on March 13 and March 27 respectively, before the semi-finals on April 1. The grand final will be held on Saturday, April 2 at the Festival Carnival at Bryant Park from 4pm. READ MORE: Cowra plays host to Australian Beechcraft Society Busy start to the year for Cowra CWA Community invited to World Day of Prayer

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/bwXFZWxdusWHsaYjdHyRzz/6de16f9e-739e-4014-8ad7-76c318c391f3.JPG/r0_126_4496_2666_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg