On Monday the final round of the Tom Skene Trophy was played with the winner over the four rounds being Jonie Hurst who accumulated 26 points from Vera Penhey on 24 points and Stephen Bell, Jean Mary Fagan and Di Payten on 22 points. Monday's round saw the following results North South 1st Rozi Dunhill and Moreton Harrison 57.49 per cent 2nd Jenni Fagan and Stephen Bell 55.11 per cent 3rd Heather Keily and Andre Czajkowski 50.00 per cent East West 1st Vera Penhey and Jean Mary Fagan 63.44 per cent 2nd Barbara Proctor and Jonie Hurst 60.96 per cent 3rd Tiit Tonuri and Margie Bargwanna 53.52 per cent Congratulations to Joan on her victory. We are back on Wednesday nights and last week a Howell was played by four tables. 1st Joan Hurst and John McLaren 60.12 per cent 2nd Anne Coates and Di Chambers 59.52 per cent 3rd Heather Keily and Helen Butler 54.17 per cent 4th Barbara Proctor and Jenni Fagan 50.60 per cent On Tuesday we played our monthly competition with the newer players and congratulations go to the following players: North South 1st Gwyn Reid and Jan Ware 56.94 per cent 2nd Carole Doyle and John McLaren 56.48 per cent 3rd Sally Delaney and Eugene Marais 53.70 per cent East West 1st Anne Loveridge and Tiit Tonuri 68.75 per cent 2nd Judi Smith and Anne Coates 60.19 per cent 3rd Alayne Gouge and Barbara Proctor 54.86 per cent READ MORE: Valleys A Grade struggles against Cats Rush winner of veterans nine hole stableford Croquet players go on the attack Send a letter to the editor by filling out the online form below. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/G87JKpmZwCvEsmtQXnfcMy/1c48cfab-9d74-49c3-8f07-7058a993d65d.jpg/r1_0_298_168_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Jonie Hurst takes out Tom Skene Trophy