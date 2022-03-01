Tens Tournament to kick off rugby season

sport, local-sport,

The rugby season will kick off this weekend with the annual Cowra Tens Tournament returning in 2022. This year will see ten men's sides and four women's sides take to the field, getting underway on Saturday around 1.30pm with the finals to be played under lights around 7pm. Tournament organiser, Adam Meiklejohn, said it was going to be a fantastic day of football. "It is good to have the competition back," he said. "Numbers are a little bit down from what we normally see, just a little bit shy of what we wanted to see. "But with cricket season locked down at the end of last year pushing its season into March, that had a bit of an impact on teams being able to field players. "Normally we would have had 16 men's sides and four women's but it does mean we can start the tournament a little bit later which is a good thing for those teams travelling. "As a club we would have liked more but it's just the times we are living in at the moment." Meiklejohn said the strength of both the returning teams and the first timers was fantastic to see. "It's good to see both Mudchooks teams are back which is great, Canberra Vikings are bringing two teams up which is a big effort for them," he said. "Then on the women's side, the Bathurst team is returning and bringing their men's team for the first time in many years. "Blacktown will be interesting, it's their first time and the Owls are from Canberra, organised by our previous first grade coach Dave Oliver, so it's nice to have him on board. "Then there are a couple of invitational sides too which add to the colour of the day." He said the Cowra side was looking extremely competitive coming off the success they enjoyed in 2021 regular season. "I think personally the Cowra side is going to be really competitive on the day, based on the great success of last season and the number of returning players," he said. "The positive vibes around the club are really important to the team and if Cowra achieved a great result at the Tens it would be awesome. "It will help set the standard for the rest of the season, the boys have been training really well and keen to get out there. "They've traditionally play for a lot of the invitational sides but that's not the case this year, they are all playing for Cowra so that's also a really big positive." In saying that, Meiklejohn encouraged spectators to enjoy all the sides taking part. "Both the Mudchook teams are ones to watch, they have differing styles and should be up there come the finals," he said "The Canberra sides also have a few classy players that worth seeing too. "It will be a nice, short day with a full bar and canteen, there might be a shower of rain about to keep things cool but there will be plenty of shade and cover in the clubhouse and tents so it will be a really good day to come out and have a look. "Thanks to New Holland our sponsors and our volunteers that help get the day sorted with Ben Casey and Ian Robertson doing a lot of the ground work." Eagles Club President, Ian Robertson, said the tournament was a perfect way for them to launch what would be an exciting season in 2022. "It will be a new year of challenges for the Eagles, as we become the hunted, not the hunters after our success in 2021," he said. "It does give the boys, particularly in first grade, the opportunity to consolidate their performance from last year, that is the focus on field for 2022. "We have some increased strength in our second grade numbers so that should look good and they hope to continue with the very strong performance they had in 2021." He said there would be plenty to celebrate both on and off the field as the season continued. "The coaching staff in first grade is led by Colin Kilby and second grade by Jarrod Tindall," he said. "The rugby sub-committee run under Vice President Peter Larsen, has additional members in it, with Matthew Rush returning to give him assistance in the coordination of the rugby component of the club for the season. "On a very positive note, on April 23, which is the first round of the Blowes Cup, we will also be hosting a Shute Shield game between North Sydney and Eastwood. "They will be bringing their colts, second grade and first grade and we will be playing first grade Shute Shield under lights at 5.30pm." AFL competition takes over Gaggin Oval Rush winner of veterans nine hole stableford Women bowlers prepare for a busy March Send a letter to the editor by filling out the online form below. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

