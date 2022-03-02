Women bowlers prepare for a busy March

sport, local-sport,

No matches to report this week but we had some lovely social bowls in great weather. The graded pairs will close on Tuesday, March 8 and play on Thursday, March 17. Next Tuesday, March 8, we will be having trophy presentations and photos after bowls at about 1pm. It would be great to see all the winners in uniform to receive their trophies. Canowindra have reached a wonderful milestone 80th birthday and will celebrate on March 15. Contact Canowindra Bowling Club if you would like to join the celebrations. Don't forget your names for the Round Robin and Queen and Princess of the Green. Come and enjoy some great bowls this week with the Festival Fours being played at our wonderful club. Until next week happy bowling and see you on the green. READ MORE: Valleys A Grade struggles against Cats Rush winner of veterans nine hole stableford Croquet players go on the attack Send a letter to the editor by filling out the online form below. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/bwXFZWxdusWHsaYjdHyRzz/f0d0d5fe-e95f-40d8-b7d0-8d1cccf6b1cc.JPG/r11_380_4485_2908_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg