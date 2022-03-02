Tough run continues for Magpies under 21s

sport, local-sport,

It's been a tough introduction to under 21s football for the Cowra Magpies in 2022 with the side winless after three rounds of the competition. Last weekend the Magpies lost 40-0 to Dubbo CYMS following on from losses to Bathurst sides Panthers and St Pats. Unable to attend last weekend's loss coach Brett Jeffries said he's still be happy with his side's efforts this year despite the losses. The Magpies now appear out of contention for the end of season finals. The winless Cowra Magpies travel to Dubbo this weekend where they will meet Orange Hawks. "We're going all right for a little town," Jeffries said ahead of this weekend. "We're just having trouble competing with the bigger towns. "Bathurst and Orange actually combined one of their teams and we don't actually have a lot of under 21s," he said. The Magpies have also been hindered with several of the club's top players on Western Rams duties. Dubbo CYMS coach Paul Yeo said the result against Cowra last weekend was a lot closer than the 40-0 scoreboard suggested. Playing at Parkes' Pioneer Oval following four Western Rams fixtures the CYMS mentor believes his side deserved to win but he also credited Cowra's effort throughout the match. "I thought they were really good, I don't think the score represented the game," he said. "It was a real tussle the whole way through, Cowra really stood up and they are a good bunch of blokes. "It was a good hard game of footy, we were probably just a little more I guess clinical. "We put the finishing touches on it, we won by 40 points so it's fair to say we were better but they were a bit light as far as I don't think they had a massive bench." The CYMS youngsters ran-in a total of seven tries, with Calub Cook, Jack Allen, Sullivan Haycock and Jayden Hyde all among the try scorers while Yeo believes Sullivan Haycock was also strong out of dummy half. Yeo was impressed by the efforts of Jamyn Cleary who once again was among Dubbo's best players. "He was very good, Tom Stimpson and Jackson Bayliss were also very good," he said. In the round's other matches, Bathurst St Pats defeated Parkes 24-12 while Bathurst Panthers narrowly defeated Orange Hawks 16-14. The win for CYMS confirms their second place finish behind Bathurst St Pats only on for and against points after the three regular season rounds. CYMS will now turn their attention to this weekend's game against the Bathurst Panthers with the winner to play in the final against St Pats. While the Panthers may be a new team in this year's competition, Yeo knows CYMS will have to be at their best to get a win. "They look good, they've got some strike power in the forwards and a good backline so it will be a good, hard test for us," he said. "We'll have to be at our best to be a chance." The top three teams will play their own finals series as will the bottom three sides with Parkes going straight through to the final after finishing in fourth place. Both grand finals will be played on the weekend of March 19-20 at a to be confirmed venue.

Tough run continues for Magpies under 21s