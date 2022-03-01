Cowra Uniting Church's Lego exhibition returns in 2022

news, local-news,

The Cowra Uniting Church members are excited to again be holding their annual Lego exhibition on March 26, from 9.30am to 3pm. The Wesley Hall will be packed with Lego creations of all descriptions, some familiar models will make their way back to the display tables while space within the display will be made to accommodate some of the newest and most recent Lego models. Musicians will be impressed by the magnificent Lego grand piano that will be on display. The Berowra Uniting Church members will also return bringing their large, wide-ranging display to make the Lego display one to remember. Entry on the day will be $5 per person or $15 for a family with morning tea and a barbecue lunch on offer, cost of entry will go to supporting the Flying Padre at Broken Hill. While the adults stop to admire the display the children are most welcome to spend time at the Lego and Duplo tables or make a Lego car which they can test out on the four-lane racing track. Competitions for all ages will have Lego lovers creating original presentations or just making their models straight from the box. This year there is a competition for a family display, to build a model based on the theme 'A festival'. The Cowra Aero Club will also fill the stage with their model planes. Competition categories include Preschool - Original Model or Set Presentation, Kindy to Year 2 - Original model or Set Presentation and Year 3 to Year 6 - Original model or Set Presentation. Entry forms are available from Cowra Newsagency, entry to categories are $5 and must be delivered to the Wesley Centre on Friday, March 25 from 3pm to 6pm. For more information contact Kathryn Tindall on 6341 4011 or Margaret Pengilly on 6342 1794.

