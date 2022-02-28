Valleys fall short against Raptors

sport, local-sport,

Parkes' cricketers have had another successful weekend on home turf, with the Raptors enjoying a 56-run victory over Valleys' A Grade side on Saturday. Raptors won the toss and chose to bat, but it was Cowra who had early success with Jacob McNaught taking the wicket of Will Searl in the third over for a duck. It was then brother Sam McNaught's turn in the next over, taking Grant Dunn's wicket, also for a duck. Opener Ben Coultas fell next, run out in the eighth over with 12 runs on the board. Scott Knights enjoyed his time at the crease notching 52 runs on the scoreboard before being caught off the bowling of Joseph Waters. Luke Nash fell for a duck, while Ryan Dunn added 22 runs before he was caught off the bowling of Waters. The Raptors' tail end batsmen continued to trickle runs on to the scoreboard, with Max Keith (4), Connor Robertson (8) and Brad Parker (2) all contributing. Jake Dunn was unlucky and found himself sent packing for a duck, while Corey Thompson finished the innings not out on seven. After a successful 31 overs, Raptors had given Valleys a handy total of 114 to chase. In reply the visitors had a very similar start to their hosts, with opener Jackson McLeish dismissed in the third over LBW for a duck. However the home side enjoyed a more successful fourth over with Ryan Dunn taking the wickets for Jacob McNaught for a duck and Jake Miller for a single. Tom Thuaux added six runs to the total before he was caught off the bowling of Dunn, followed by opener Sam McNaught on 22, also at the hands of Dunn. Jackson Moodie was bowled on seven and Kane Schofield was sent with two runs next to his name. Ben Houghton and Stanley Rush found themselves dismissed with singles while Ben Eisenhauer was caught with five runs to his name. At the end of Valleys' innings' Lanty Ryan was left not out with 10 runs. Bathurst took a six wicket victory over Cowra on the weekend in the final regular round of Western Zone Premier League at Morse Park. The hosts won the toss and sent Cowra into bat first, with openers Sam McNaught and Mac Webster plugging away until the eighth over when McNaught was caught on 32. Webster fell in the next over with five runs to his name followed by Kane Schofield on 11. Jackson Moodie added 14 before he was taken LBW, followed shortly by Lanty Ryan who was bowled on one. A quick succession of wickets saw Ben Houghton bag six runs, Scott Wilson a single and Stanley Rush bowled for a duck. Ethan Gray was the last wicket to fall sent LBW for a duck. After 50 overs, Jacob McNaught had done a mountain of work finishing not out on 70 alongside Simon Ryan on 15, with Cowra going into the break with a total of 163. In reply, a quick firing Bathurst side would lose wickets but take only 23 overs to reach the target. Cowra got off to a good start with Webster bowling Dave Sellers for a duck in the opening over. Nicholas Broes (15) and Ryan Peacock (24) would both fall to the bowling of Sam McNaught in the sixth over. While Bailey Brien (9) would be the last wicket to fall for Bathurst in the 14th over. Cooper Brien (70) and Ben Cant (27) would bring the home side to 165 with the help of 20 sundries. Tough run continues for Magpies under 21s Tens Tournament to kick off rugby season AFL competition takes over Gaggin Oval What do you think? Send a letter to the editor by filling out the online form below. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/bwXFZWxdusWHsaYjdHyRzz/d5cfdfca-937b-453a-9dea-e27e91fcbb37.JPG/r370_932_2918_2372_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg