Cowra residents are invited to the official opening of new facilities at Cowra's Europa Park on March 20. Member for Riverina Michael McCormack will open the facilities which include a new playground, the bike path, exercise equipment, security cameras and lighting. Cowra Rotary will run a barbecue for the public from 12 noon. The work was carried out thanks to a $95,000 federal government grant and $16,000 in Cowra Shire Council funding.

