Local real estate agent, Adam Gambrill, has once again proven his talents after taking out the Rate My Agent award for Cowra. Adam is no stranger to awards having won the Premier Performer Award for Ray White three years in a row in 2018/2019, 2019/2020, and 2020/2021. The Residential Sales Manager for Ray White Emms Mooney said that it was great to be recognised for his outstanding efforts. "Its always a fantastic feeling whenever you receive any form of recognition from you peers," he said. "To know that you are doing a good job for your clients provides the ultimate feeling of satisfaction especially in a customer service based industry such as real estate. "My focus has always been on treating others the way in which I would like to be treated and to focus on providing the best results and level of service for my clients and community." Born and raised in Cowra, Adam started his career with LJ Hooker after he left left school. 14 years later and he said having that local knowledge and contacts was still a key tool that he used daily. "Being a Cowra local provides me with a thorough understanding of the town and its surrounds," he said. "It has provided me with a great network of local contacts, which allows me keep up to date with the important happenings in and around the town." Local knowledge and amazing results is something Ray White Emms Mooney Director, Pat Bird, is all too familiar with, saying it was fantastic to see Adam continuing to prove his worth in the industry. "These awards are testament to Adam's professionalism and dedication to the job," he said. "Adam has grown into a leader within our business through his consistent results and desire to constantly improve his skills and knowledge in the industry. Pat said the Rate My Agent win was good news both for Adam and Ray White Emms Mooney. "I believe it is a true reflection on both Adam and the entire team with the emphasis we place on servicing our customers," he said. "Given that these awards are based on consistently reaching and exceeding client expectations, it's fantastic to be recognised in such a way."

Amazing results speak for themselves

