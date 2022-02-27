Funding for financial workshop to mark NSW Women's Week

news, local-news,

A financial security workshop facilitated by Cowra Information and Neighbourhood Centre Inc (CINC) is one of 24 NSW Women's Week events to receive funding from the state government. NSW Women's Week runs from Monday, March 7 to Sunday, March 13, and promotes gender equality while celebrating the social, cultural and political achievements of women. CINC has received a share of $100,000 from the NSW Government to fund events throughout the week, including a bike maintenance workshop by Ride Dungog and a wellbeing day for expectant women from culturally and linguistically diverse communities in Western Sydney. Minister for Women Bronnie Taylor said the scope of events would help communities celebrate the diverse contributions of local women. "We're celebrating women from all of walks of life, and I'm absolutely delighted that the schedule of events reflects both the creativity and diversity of NSW women," she said. "I'm delighted that there is both high calibre and a diverse range of events on offer during what is set to be the biggest NSW Women's Week ever. "There is something for women of all ages and backgrounds, and I encourage each and every one of you to find out what is happening in your local community this NSW Women's Week." The NSW Women's Week Grants program provided $3,000 to $5,000 grants to events that support at least one of the key priorities of the NSW Women's Strategy 2018-2022. These include improving women's financial wellbeing and security, encouraging a holistic approach to health and wellbeing or helping women to build confidence and celebrate their achievements. For more information and a full list of recipients, please visit: https://www.nsw.gov.au/grants-and-funding/nsw-womens-week-grants

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/bwXFZWxdusWHsaYjdHyRzz/ec1d8afa-a7d6-4933-a016-04a27c1a8427.jpg/r2_136_4085_2443_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg