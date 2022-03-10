news, local-news,

A 25-year-old Cowra man has been fined $330 at Cowra Local Court. Sam McDonald, of Neila Street, failed to appear before the court charged with a never licenced person driving on the road and the matter was dealt with in his absence. According to police documents, around 6.25pm on January 12, police observed a Ford Falcon stopped at the intersection of Darling Street and the Mid Western Highway. Police signaled for the driver to stop the vehicle. McDonald then drove the vehicle to a nearby parking lot and exited the vehicle. Police subjected him to a breath test and obtained McDonald's details. Police checks revealed McDonald had never held a licence in NSW or any other state or territory. In sentencing, Magistrate Jillian Kiely said while McDonald had several matters on his criminal record, this was the first time he had been charged with this offence and there was nothing else on his traffic record.

Driver on road without ever having licence