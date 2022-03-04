news, local-news,

A 37-year-old Tocumwal woman has been fined $660 and disqualified from driving for six months at Cowra Local Court. Tamara Whitla, of Bruton St, Tocumwal, failed to appear before the court charged with driving with an illicit drug present in her blood and the matter was dealt with in her absence. According to police documents around 12.30pm on October 16, 2021, police stopped Whitla on Lachlan Street for random testing. While her breath test returned a negative reading, her oral fluid test returned a positive detection to cannabis and cocaine. She was then arrested for a secondary test at the Cowra Police Station, which returned a positive detection for cannabis. The remainder of her sample was sent to the Forensic and Analytical Science Service (FASS) in Lidcombe. In relation to her drug-taking, Whitla told police she had used cannabis the night before. The FASS analysis returned a positive reading for cannabis and cocaine. In sentencing, Magistrate Jillian Kiely noted Whitla had several drug matters on her criminal history and a speeding matter on her driving record.

Woman tells police she used drugs the night before driving