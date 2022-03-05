Court orders man to pay over $9000 in compensation

news, local-news,

A 46-year-old Cowra man has been given an 18-month supervised community corrections order and directed to pay his victim $9380 in compensation at Cowra Local Court. Greg Jason Slater, of Lachlan Street, was before the court charged with larceny and plead guilty. According to police documents, around 6pm on November 6, 2020, Slater's victim left their business, locking the front and rear doors. Between 12.51am and 5.48am on November 7, Slater and a co-accused gained entry to the business using a key the co-accused had as an employee of the business. CCTV from a neighbouring business showed Slater and the co-accused loading several power tools and accessories into the boot of Slater's vehicle before leaving. Around 10.45am that day, the victim attended the premises and found several more power tools lined up on the floor, jemmy marks on the rear door and a key stuck in the lock on the inside of the front door. On November 11, one of the stolen items was pawned at a business in Mt Druitt with $3609 being deposited into Slater's bank account. On January 7, 2021, police questioned Slater about the deposit and the break and enter. At the time he told police, "a junkie gave me a check to deposit stating that if I withdrew $2000, I could keep the rest". However, bank records obtained by the police showed no withdrawals had been made. Slater's solicitor, Clive Hill, told the court his client hadn't known about the break-in and had gone along with the co-accused. "He was enlisted to help, my client succumbed to that pressure and participated," he said. "My client sees himself as having, against his better judgment, returned to his old ways. "He regrets that as he had straightened his life out to some extent." In sentencing, Magistrate Jillian Kiely said Slater deserved some praise for his realisation he had fallen back into offending and the need to change. "It appears as though Mr Slater was led back into his old ways," she said. "There had been a gap in his offending for a significant period of time and this offending occurred in 2020, so this has been hanging over his head." "It speaks volumes that he indicates he'd like to return to drug and alcohol counselling to help prevent that return to offending."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/7A3x4DUEBwtd2mkQgj6Htd/0b05572f-f983-40e1-a582-04ae3ee0661d.JPG/r2_0_866_488_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Court orders man to pay over $9000 in compensation