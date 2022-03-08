news, local-news,

A 35-year-old Cowra man has been fined $330 at Cowra Local Court. Andrew Morales, of Macquarie Street, failed to appear before the court charged with a never licenced person driving on the road and the matter was dealt with in his absence. According to police documents, around 1.35pm on January 21, police stopped Morales for an RBT. During the stop, police asked Morales for his licence. He then told police he didn't have one. He told police that he had held a licence "years and years ago". Police checks revealed he had previously held a NSW learners licence which had expired in July 2007. Since that time, he had not held a licence in NSW or any other state or territory. In sentencing, Magistrate Jillian Kiely said while Morales had several matters on his criminal record, there was nothing of this nature previously.

Driver told police he had a licence "years" ago