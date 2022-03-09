news, local-news,

A 28-year-old Cowra man has been fined $330 and disqualified from driving for three months at Cowra Local Court. James Steven Kearney-Newton, of Burgundy Street, failed to appear before the court charged with driving whilst his licence was cancelled and the matter was dealt with in his absence. According to police documents, around 11.55am on January 14, police stopped Kearney-Newton for an RBT. When asked to produce his licence, he told police "I have one" before giving them his details. Police checks revealed Kearney-Newton's licence had been disqualified for three months by the Cowra Local Court on May 5, 2021, as part of a conviction for driving whilst suspended. His licence had then been cancelled by the RMS on August 6, 2021. In sentencing, Magistrate Jillian Kiely said while this was Kearney-Newton's first offence of this kind, he had several previous matters on his record.

Man told police he had a licence