A 31-year-old Cowra man has been fined $1100 and disqualified from driving for 12 months at Cowra Local Court. Adam Oliver Field, of Evans Street, failed to appear before the court charged with driving with an illicit drug present in his blood and the matter was dealt with in his absence. According to police documents, around 9.30pm on April 29, 2021, police stopped Field on the Lachlan Valley Way for random testing. While his breath test returned a negative reading, his oral fluid test returned a positive detection for methamphetamine. He was then arrested and taken to the Cowra Police Station for a secondary test. The second test also returned a positive detection to methamphetamine and the remainder of the sample was sent to the Forensic and Analytical Science Service (FASS) in Lidcombe for analysis. In relation to his drug-taking, Field initially told police, "I have been clean for a year. I am taking Duromine which is an amphet-based appetite suppressor. It will give a false reading". However, he later told police he had begun using drugs again. The FASS analysis also returned a positive result for methamphetamine. In sentencing, Magistrate Jillian Kiely said Field had a poor driving and criminal history.

Man claims diet pills caused positive test