A 32-year-old Bumbaldry man has been fined $220 and disqualified from driving for three months at Cowra Local Court. David Jorge Brissos, of Major West Road, Bumbaldry, failed to appear before the court, charged with driving a motor vehicle while his licence was suspended, but provided a written plea of guilty. According to police documents, around 2.15pm on December 24, 2021, police stopped Brissos for a roadside breath test. Police instantly recognised Brissos as they had served him a suspension advice notice half an hour earlier. Checks at that time revealed his licence had been suspended from May 11, 2021 to January 10, 2022 due to excessive demerit points. When questioned why he was still driving, Brissos told police "I have to get home somehow and the taxies won't take me and I've tried to get an Uber". In sentencing, Magistrate Jillian Kiely said while Brissos had a terrible driving record, she accepted the explanation he had provided.

Driver caught half an hour after speaking to police