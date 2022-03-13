Woman told court's message needs to get through

news, local-news,

A 29-year-old Cowra woman has been disqualified from driving and given three-month conditional release orders with a conviction at Cowra Local Court. Samantha Christine Bourne, of Walker Drive, was before the court, charged with two counts of driving a motor vehicle while her licence was suspended in two separate incidents. According to police documents, in the first incident, Bourne was stopped by police around 2pm on January 20, after their radar recorded her travelling 77km/h in a 50km/h zone. While stopped, police checks revealed her licence had been suspended for six months from December 16, due to excessive demerit points. At the time she admitted to police she knew her licence was suspended. In the second incident, Bourne was stopped for an RBT around 6.30pm on January 26. While speaking to police, she provided a licence belonging to her twin sister, however, police questioned who owned the licence as the photo didn't have any matching face tattoos. Bourne eventually admitted to police she had been using the licence to avoid being detected for driving whilst suspended and provided her details to police. Checks then confirmed her licence was still suspended. Bourne's solicitor, Clive Hill, told the court his client had only recently been separated and had found herself in a situation where she was isolated and had no assistance. "These two matters are strikingly similar," he said. "On one occasion she was driving to get groceries, on the other, to pick up a child. "The ban on driving hadn't filtered through, but it has now and she will have to learn to live without a licence." In sentencing, Magistrate Jillian Kiely accepted that Bourne needed her licence to care for children and the lack of public transport. "Ferrying around children and grocery shopping can be difficult enough with a licence, let alone without one," she said. "So I hope you take heed of that in the future because if you come back before me again you could be facing $5500 in fines, 12 months jail, an automatic 12-month disqualification and a minimum of six. "The message needs to get through - you're not to drive when you're not supposed to."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/storypad-uKjMY4e5Mbar2wCa46ayu4/25195803-fdd4-41eb-99b6-48d9f070c29d.jpg/r3_0_1198_675_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Woman told court's message needs to get through