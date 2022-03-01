Planning begins for seniors

news, local-news,

2021 was a year of ups and downs for the Cowra community and for members of the Cowra University of Third Age (U3A). The group managed to hold a few of its activities and courses being mindful of social distancing, sanitising, using QR check in and looking after each other. During lockdown and other periods of isolation Cowra U3A kept in touch through text messages and the telephone. The Christmas celebration for 2021 was once again lunch at the Cowra Bowling Club which was very enjoyable. During the School holiday break the group continued its Tai Chi practise followed by morning tea at the Senior Citizens Club. Regular U3A activities commenced on February 1, 2022, a timetable is available from the Cowra Senior Citizens Club in Railway Lane, Cowra (next door to Woolworths). Ensuring everyone is double vaccinated, recording contact details, hand and equipment sanitising and social distancing are the group's top priority. Cowra U3A is a voluntary organisation which provides the opportunity for people who are retired or no longer working full-time to come together to continue educational, social and recreational interests in a friendly relaxed environment. A regular part of Cowra U3A activities is to keep its members bodies moving and flexible and to help with balance. Sessions of Tai Chi are held at 9.30am on Tuesday and Thursday followed by Balance 'n Bones at 10.00 am on Tuesdays and Tai Chi Fitness at 10.00 am on Thursdays. Everyone from beginners to the experienced is welcome. The learning program for Term 1 begins on February 2. Sessions begin at 11am on Tuesdays and Thursdays at the Senior Citizens Club in Railway Lane Cowra and feature topics like the 36 of World's Greatest Geological Wonders; another Australian Explorer; some more women inventors, celebrating various animals, a brief History of Festival of International Understanding country; guest speakers, visits to the Cowra Art Gallery; sportability games; local history, music; poetry; painting. Last year Cowra U3A introduced a weekly trivia competition held after morning tea on Tuesdays. Members are divided into four teams answering five questions each week with the scores being recorded on the whiteboard and totalled up at the end of term and the end of the year. Competition is strong and everyone enjoys working together to see which team will be the champions at the end of the year. The first session on Tuesday, February 1 was True or False. Members were asked to bring three statements about themselves, two true and one false and the rest of the members had to decide which is the false statement. On Thursday members brought along Art or Craft project to demonstrate or get help with. Cowra U3A's annual general meeting was conducted on February 15. The 2021 committee was thanked for doing a great job during difficult times and while President, Secretary and Minutes Secretary remain the same we are glad to welcome a new Treasurer and assistant treasurer and two new committee members to the management team. Planning is underway for events in Cowra during the NSW Seniors Festival from March 21 to April 3, 2022 with the theme Reconnect. Watch out for details of the proposed activities. Although it is called Seniors Festival Cowra U3A invite people of all ages to join with us as we celebrate.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/KmaUEninnpnf2uAdKbuj4Q/4d98c8e8-3a02-4125-b4bb-5858dfa37f9b.jpg/r145_49_1059_565_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg