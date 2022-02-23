Women's Fours Championships decided

sport, local-sport,

The Club Fours Championships have come to a conclusion after some wonderful games, played in great spirit. Semi final results were J McAlister, J Bailey, D Dye and S Bohanna defeated M Schroder, C Howarth, C Prosper and S Hubber. E Brown, Jo Davies, J Day and N Kurta defeated R Oliver, M Peterson, J Saurine and L Burns in a game played earlier. These results set up a great showdown for the final with the team of E Brown, Jo Davies, J Day and N Kurta running out winners of the second championship for the year. Congratulations ladies, well done. Graded pairs close next week so get your teams together. Next week sees the annual Festival Fours Tournament under way. If you want to see some great bowls, come along and enjoy the club facilities and be entertained. Pennants this year will be played from August 2 to September 8 so think about these dates and put your name on the list. Until next time, happy bowling and see you on the green.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/bwXFZWxdusWHsaYjdHyRzz/48ffba8d-d59f-4475-9056-66fcf195933a.jpg/r453_0_2936_1403_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg