Payten leads Tom Skene Trophy after three rounds

sport, local-sport,

On Monday, seven tables played a Mitchell with the following results: North South 1st Moreton Harrison and Helen Butler 57.74 per cent 2nd Joan Hurst and Jenni Fagan 55.95 per cent 3rd Vera Penhey and Stephen Bell 55.36 per cent East West 1st Di Payten and Nola Johnston 59.76 per cent 2nd John McLaren and Peter Fagan 54.76 per cent 3rd Marie Langfield and Margi Bargwanna 51.79 per cent After three rounds of the Tom Skene Trophy Di Payten is leading with 22 points, followed by Jonie Hurst on 20 points and Peter Fagan and John McLaren tied on 18 points. Next week the final round will be held on Monday. Bridge will be played on Wednesday evenings and Joan Roots has the book. Please contact Joan to play.

