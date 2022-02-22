Cowra drops Grinsted Cup to Bogan Gate

sport, local-sport,

Despite some outstanding individual efforts, Cowra was unable to hang onto the Grinsted Cup last Sunday, going down to an enthusiastic Bogan Gate side. With the home ground advantage and in warm, sunny conditions, Cowra went into bat first. It was a tough start for the home side, with openers Mac Webster (4) and Jackson McLeish (6) sent packing for single digits. Jacob McNaught then steadied the ship but was unable to form a meaningful partnership with either Jake Miller or Jackson Moodie who were dismissed cheaply on 3 and for a duck respectively. McNaught was then joined by Kayne Veney for a lengthy stint in the middle before he was caught off the bowling of Paul Dunford for 37. Young gun Veney (24 not out) proved too good for the Bogan Gate bowlers and he outlasted fellow batsmen Ben Houghton (2), Kane Schofield (10), Tom Thuaux (4), Stan Rush (5) and Scott Gray (1). Cowra finished with a total of 98. Jo Tanswell was the best of the bowlers taking 3/18, including the last three of Cowra's wickets. In reply, Dunford (2) and Tanswell (3) fell victim to the bowling of Webster. Myles Smith fell for 13 after he was caught by Thuaux off the bowling of McNaught. Things looked dire for Bogan Gate however Vince Umbers (42 not out) and Phil Dunford reached the target and ended the innings on 3/101. Cowra captain Ben Houghton said his side simply didn't score enough runs. "Having 98 is just not enough, they were pretty good and we didn't bat the best," he said. "It's a pretty handy side, they've got a few fairly good cricketers. They set it up for themselves and bowled really well." Houghton praised Veney for his stint with the bat and Webster for his bowling, noting the side's younger players had stepped up.

