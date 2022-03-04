news, local-news,

A 38 year-old Cowra truck driver claimed he hadn't used illegal drugs for two years before testing positive in a roadside test conducted by police. Jonathon Thompson of Mid Western Highway, Cowra was subsequently charged with driving with an illicit drug present in his system, a drug his solicitor said he purchased over the internet. The solicitor said the drug was used by truck drivers to keep them awake. Thompson's drug test returned a positive result for Methamphetamine. Magistrate Jillian Kiely disqualified Thompson from driving for six months and fined him $880. "It is quite astonishing," Ms Kiely said of his actions. "I haven't used in the last two years," Thompson had told police. A police statement presented to the court showed Thompson had received an infringement notice for the same offence in March 2021. Thompson was charged after police stopped the vehicle he was driving after he crossed the low level bridge in Cowra at 6pm on October 28 last year. Thompson entered a plea of guilty to the charge before his

Drug purchased over the internet