A Woodstock woman who threw a glass which hit her victim in the head has been placed on a nine month Community Corrections Order. Sally Krywulycz, who also goes by the name Sally Roberts, was charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm following the incident which occurred on October 9, 2021. When she appeared in Cowra Local Court on February 16 to answer the charge Krywulycz plead guilty with her solicitor claiming the charge arose "after some degree of provocation". Her solicitor went on to tell the court the victim in the matter was also facing charges after attempting to thwart police during her client's arrest, a fact backed up by police statements present to the court. "Police were hindered by the victim resulting in a physical confrontation with police," a statement present to the court revealed. Presiding magistrate Jillian Kiely said she accepted the defendant's actions were "impulsive while both parties were under the influence of alcohol". "But that is still no excuse for picking up the glass and throwing it, you could have caused more significant damage," Ms Kiely told Krywulycz. Police said the victim suffered a 2cm laceration to the left eyebrow.

Glass hits victim in the head