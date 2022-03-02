news, local-news,

Lyndhurst man, Blair Asimus' first reaction when stopped by police for random testing was to confess he'd had "a lot" to drink. Asimus, 43, of Rockdale Road was stopped by police at 6.40pm on Boxing Day last year on Lachlan Street in Cowra. "I drank a lot, I'll be over," Asimus told police. Police said he told them he drank six mid strength beers in just under one and a half hours. When breath tested at the Cowra Police Station he returned a blood alcohol reading of 0.162. When he appeared at Local Court on February 16 to answer a high range drink driving charge Asimus was fined $1100, disqualified from driving for six months and then to install an interlock device in any vehicle he drives for 24 months. "Fortunately he was pulled over just a couple of hundred metres from where he was drinking," magistrate Jillian Kiely said of Asimus

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/KmaUEninnpnf2uAdKbuj4Q/0e870afe-6e10-4518-9d0d-dc5cb7e0ad9e.jpg/r1_0_440_248_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Driver admits to having 'a lot' to drink