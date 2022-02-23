sport, local-sport,

Cowra croquet players again took to the rink on three days over the past week, Monday, Wednesday and Saturday. First up on February 16 Jan and Pam drew Elaine on a perfect day and a perfect court for a good even game until Pam and Jan caught a break, with Elaine playing very well to win 26-18. Chris and Jenny played singles with Chris 14 and Jenny 13 at the finish. With the entire court to themselves they were able to hit balls all over with a view to scoring at hoop. On Saturday, February 19 Elaine and Jan played Heather and Don in a very interesting game. There was no sparing the attack from both sides. The game finished with Don and Heather pegging out on 26 to Elaine and Jan on 21. Players are asked to make sure they are at the Brougham Park court by 8.45am to make sure they go in to the draw. Played continued on Monday, February 21. Four players took to the court with Jenny and Elaine taking on Heather and Alison in what turned out to be an even and attacking game. In the end tactics were the deciding factor. Heather and Alison pegged out at 26 to their opponents score of 14 in a very enjoyable and challenging game. Croquet is suitable for all ages from 12 years to 100 years young. All equipment is supplied for a trial period of six weeks. The only requirement is that flat sole shoes are to be worn.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/bwXFZWxdusWHsaYjdHyRzz/586c53e3-3658-49f6-9750-829e0def24ed.jpg/r11_180_4485_2708_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Three days of croquet matches