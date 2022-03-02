Cowra Services Squash Club Presentation 2022

sport, local-sport,

This year's presentation was another brilliant success. We were privileged to have the Squash Alchemy family (Lisa, Marcus, and Mabel) attend as special guests and as well as our local Patron Pete Dawson and his wife Loraine join us. We celebrated the competitions that were able to be played, enjoyed, and won during 2021 within the restraints of COVID restrictions. Former President, Mitch Beer, gave an overview of the year 2021 was whilst current President, Emma Tree, presented awards, ambitions for 2022, and most importantly games for all the attendees. Jack Baker hosted three rounds of trivia ranging from general knowledge, music, and squash specific questions. Squash Alchemy provided a speech about Lisa's squash career as well as their vision for Squash Alchemy. Karl Lanham auctioned off two meat trays before kindly donating them from Cowra Breakout. Our junior players participated in entertaining mini games including cracking open a squash ball pinata. We were very lucky to have great performance from the local band Plus One, which was one of the main highlights of the night; thank you Kimball, Benson and McKay. We would like to thank the Cowra Services Club for sponsoring our Championship prizes as well as providing a room for us to hold the event. A big thank you to kitchen staff for a delicious dinner to all who attended and the bar staff who served us all night. We would like to thank everyone for attending as well as on behalf of all the members we would like to thank club's committee members who made the night happen with such smoothness and excitement.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/megtYJHSMGiWxsZWVps28b/f0bb70e4-04f6-4507-8d41-a31203e0c32a.JPG/r0_446_6000_3836_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg