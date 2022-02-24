Koorawatha Show, showground, competitions, family fun, rides, exhibits, Harry Houghton

After missing out on their 2021 event due to heavy storm damage and COVID restrictions, the annual Koorawatha Show is back better then ever. Show Society president Harry Houghton said that it was good to be back after such a long break. "It's taken a lot of work by a lot of people but we are ready to host the show once again," he said. "We were one of the last shows to run in 2020 before COVID hit, so there are a lot of people looking forward to the event." While COVID has cause disruptions for everyone, major storms also caused havoc at the Koorawatha Showgrounds damaging buildings and bringing down power lines. Harry said it was a credit to all involved to have things ready ahead of the weekend. "The past year has seen a lot of upgrades and improvements at the grounds including rebuilding a number of sheds and stock opens and also running the power underground," he said. "With restrictions easing the week and hopefully some good weather, we are looking forward to a big crowd and a good day out for everyone." The 69th Annual Koorawatha Show will be held on Sunday, March 6, with ticket prices just $10 for adults, $5 for aged pension concessions, and $5 for children. The Koorawatha Showground is located in Bumbaldry Street. The gates will be open early competitors can drop off their entries, and there will be parking available in the paddock next to the front gate. For more information visit Koorawatha Show's Facebook page at www.facebook.com/koorawatha.show.

