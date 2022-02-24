Koorawatha Show, rides, showbags, family fun, exhibits, competitions, show and shine, animals

Things are looking bright ahead of the 69th Annual Koorawatha Show. Entry numbers are looking good, repairs and improvements to the showground are complete, and the weather forecast is looking great. Koorawatha Show Secretary, Mary Gee, said it was fantastic to be up and running again. "Last year the Show was not able to go ahead because of the storm damage prior to Christmas 2020," she said. "The power was knocked out and was not restored until September 2021 as the power had to be put underground. "There were trees down everywhere, damage to some roofing over the sheep yards, and some of the COVID restrictions made life difficult, delaying things for a while." Mary said that despite delays, the showgrounds are ready once again and the show committee was looking forward to seeing people walk through the gates. "We now have a new amenities block available for use for the first time on show day, and the pavilion and luncheon canteen have been air conditioned since our last show, so it should be really comfortable for everyone," she said. For those looking to explore the new comfort inside the pavilion, there will be plenty of entries to admire. Fresh produce, craft, cooking entries and flowers will all be on display. Pavilion entries are taken on Wednesday, March 2 and Saturday, March 5 between 9am and 3pm, and while they can be delivered on show day, the paperwork needs to be done on the Wednesday or Saturday. Outside the pavilion, entries are looking strong too with plenty of interest from possible entrants, especially in the horse events. One popular competition back again this year is the Chainsaw Racers. Anyone interested only needs to turn up on the day and speak to event organiser Shane, with saws and safety gear all supplied. A major change to shows across NSW is the rebranding of the Miss Showgirl competition. Now known as the Sydney Royal Agshows NSW Young Woman, it provides a fantastic opportunity for young rural women to represent their home towns. Once again there will be a competition for children, with the Junior Prince/Princess, Senior Prince/Princess and Tiny Tots Prince/Princess who will be selected on the day. For the adults, there will also be a Best Dressed Lady and Gent. Other events and activities on show day include a merry-go-round, jumping castle, and rock climbing wall. The pet parade is sure to get animal lovers showing their furry friends, while the Show and Shine will see entries taken on the day and have several different categories that will cater for most enthusiasts.

Something for everyone

