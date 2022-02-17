Cowra library shares the love with new council

news, local-news,

It may have been a bit after Valentine's Day but the team at Cowra Library decided to share the love with the new look Cowra Council on Wednesday. As part of Library Lovers' Day held every February 14 and the theme "Show the Love", the local team held a supper and showcased a history of the library in Cowra and everything the facility has to offer. Librarian Terry Mills-Edward discussed the importance of libraries as 'valuable resources' to local communities before the team gave a slideshow about the library's past, present and future. "Library services in Cowra began with the 'School of Arts' in 1889," Cowra Library assistant Maryanne Smith said. 58 years later, Cowra Council and Waugoola Shire Council took on the Municipal Library Act to jointly administer the service and the former School of Arts building was transformed into the Municipal Literary Institute in 1948. The building was demolished in 1969 to make way for the extensions of the RSL. In 1964, former Mayor Ald. A.J. Oliver proposed that a Civic Centre Complex be built and include the Council Chambers, a Library and Civic Hall. Located where council's administration services reside today, the library quickly outgrew the space and it was decided to move the facility into the former Waugoola Shire Chambers across the road. During the construction, the library operated out the back of the former Target, then known as Fossey's, building. The site as it is today was opened in 2000. "We have had multiple changes of staff, challenges with leaky roofs, and COVID-19 lockdowns yet we are optimistic," Cowra Library assistant Stassi Austin said. "We have begun hosting more events; author talks and book launches, a full school holiday program, two weekly early literacy programs, we continue to partner with the Art Gallery to annually host Operation Art, and regularly host various community groups throughout the library space for their settings and get togethers. "We have many exciting plans in the works so watch this space." READ MORE: Cowra nurses join statewide strike calling for staffing ratios The business faces of Cowra: Margo Vidulich Cowra RSL sub-Branch acknowledges National Servicemen's Day Send a letter to the editor by filling out the online form below. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/bwXFZWxdusWHsaYjdHyRzz/c1549f47-996b-4940-86b0-e20e4be44656.JPG/r0_306_4496_2846_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg