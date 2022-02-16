Presnell takes out first championship for year

sport, local-sport,

Our first championship of the year has been decided with Dorcas Presnell defeating Sharen Hubber in a very good final 150 to 145. Congratulations Dorcas. First round of Club Fours was played with J McAllister, J Bailey, D Dye and S Bohanna defeating S Davis, Jen Davies, B Bundy and A Castelli. M Schroder, C Howarth, C Prosper and S Hubber defeating K Fisher, K Nelson, S Morgan and M Nicholls. A round two game was played with E Brown, Jo Davie,s J Day and N Kurta defeating R Oliver, M Peterson, J Saurine and L Burns. These players do not play until Tuesday, February 22, which will be the final. The other semi-final will see S Hubber's team play S Bohanna's team for a berth in the final. There will be a committee meeting on Thursday, February 17. Don't forget names for Graded Pairs and Pennants, these are needed on Thursday. We welcomed another new bowler to the club this week from Harrington. A big welcome to Maureen. Social bowls saw some close matches with M Schroder, G Rogers and L Burns losing a close game to E Brown, L Marshall and B McGilvray Jen Davies and C Prosper won an even closer game against K Fisher and J Bailey. S Morgan and K Nelson had a good win over S Davis and C Howarth. Happy bowling everyone and see you on the green.

