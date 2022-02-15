Close scores in second round of Tom Skene Memorial

sport, local-sport,

The second round of the Tom Skene Memorial was held this week with six and a half tables playing: 1st John McLaren and Joan Hurst 57.70 per cent 2nd Elizabeth Kelly and Peter Fagan 54.29 per cent 3rd Sally Delaney and Phil Millard 51.79 per cent 1st Vera Penhey and Di Payten 63.75 per cent 2nd Jean Mary Fagan and Margi Bargwanna 57.92 per cent 3rd Stephen Bell and David Payten 55.42 per cent Next week Jennifer Kozman returns for more lessons with morning and afternoon sessions. If you are interested in attending please contact Sally Delaney. The third round of the Tom Skene will be held on Monday and to play please contact Jenni Fagan.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/35WVUfxfAJ5ewz9B7wdJW9B/82a0d350-7170-4483-8986-ac786e0f93ed.png/r0_307_670_686_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg