  1. Home
  2. Sport
  3. Local Sport

Close scores in second round of Tom Skene Memorial

Local Sport
Close scores in second round of Tom Skene Memorial

The second round of the Tom Skene Memorial was held this week with six and a half tables playing:

North South 

1st John McLaren and Joan Hurst 57.70 per cent

2nd Elizabeth Kelly and Peter Fagan 54.29 per cent

3rd Sally Delaney and Phil Millard 51.79 per cent

East West 

1st Vera Penhey and Di Payten 63.75 per cent

2nd Jean Mary Fagan and Margi Bargwanna 57.92 per cent

3rd Stephen Bell and David Payten 55.42 per cent

Next week Jennifer Kozman returns for more lessons with morning and afternoon sessions.

If you are interested in attending please contact Sally Delaney.

The third round of the Tom Skene will be held on Monday and to play please contact Jenni Fagan.

READ MORE:

Big batting sees Cowra take back Grinsted Cup

First Club Championship decided for 2022

St Pat's prove too good for Magpies in opening clash

What do you think?

Send a letter to the editor by filling out the online form below.

Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content: